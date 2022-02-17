NORTH STONINGTON — In this current stage of COVID 19 concerns, the sport of cross country suffered participation casualties this past fall, especially when it came to smaller schools in the ECC.
Killingly, Tourtellotte, Putnam, Plainfield, Windham and even Stonington could not field full boys and girls teams. The ECC championship meet at Norwich Golf Course featured a noticeably smaller pack of runners for both boys and girls.
But the changing times did not affect Wheeler. Coach Marc Tardiff's boys and girls squads featured full units and ultimately reaped the benefits when time came for postseason recognition.
The Lions boys team finished second in ECC Division IV behind Plainfield in the regular season and ECC meet. Sophomore Cam Conway placed 54th in the ECC meet and posted a season-best time of 19:41 in a dual meet. Freshman Trevor Scarchilli was 59th in the ECC meet and ran 19:53 for his fastest time. Conway and Scarchilli each earned ECC Division IV first-team honors.
"They love to run and each is very active outside of cross country," Tardiff said. "Cam competes in competitive trampoline and also mountain bikes and skis. Trevor runs in many local road races with his father and also skis. Both love outdoor activities and are always ready for whatever workout I have planned."
The girls team finished 4-0 in regular-season meets by virtue of the fact it was the only Division IV school to start five runners. That wasn't the case in season opener — just three runners showed for the Lions. But when two students moved to town, No. 1 runner Lucy Smith convinced them to go out for the squad, giving Wheeler a full team of five.
Smith, who was 42nd in the ECC meet, Carissa Browne, Rose Tardiff, Rylie Grijalva and Kiera Karten all made the ECC Division IV first team. Wheeler placed 11th at the ECC meet.
"The dynamics changed when we had five runners for a full team," Tardiff said. "Though the girls were disappointed when other schools could not field a team to compete against, I encouraged them to beat their last time. In the end all five made All-Star for the ECC, proving how hard they worked. They came into the season with a goal, kept working and accomplished something."
