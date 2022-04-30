STONINGTON — Stonington High's top varsity girls and boys boats earned wins against Sacred Heart and Guilford on Saturday.
Stonington's first varsity eight girls crew boat won with a time of 5:19.1 on the 1,500-meter Mystic River course.
Those in the boat were coxswain Mia Bottone, Sydney Plant, Harley Dyer, Molly Olson, Olivia Fustini, Eileen Ackley, Porter Rodriguez, Cate Statchen and Anne Drago.
Stonington's novice eight was first in 3:54, racing 1,000 meters.
“This is when the season gets really exciting,” girls coach John Thornell said in an email. “Success like the girls had today, after several weeks of racing, gives us a clearer picture of where we stand. We only have two races left until the Connecticut Public School Rowing Association (CPSRA) Championships on May 22nd."
The boys first varsity boat turned in a time of 4:34.3 to take first.
Those in the boat were coxswain Jack Perkins, Will Fauerbach, Baxter Menzies, Owen Phelan, George Rodgers, Ethan King, Jesse Hinkle, Colin Nicholson and Leo Motherway.
The second varsity eight placed first in 5:05.2.
"We dealt with some tricky tailwinds, today,” boys coach Sally Machin said. “I was really happy to see my second varsity 8 put into practice on race day what they’ve been working on over the course of the last week, even with tough conditions.”
Stonington will travel to Glastonbury, Connecticut, on May 8 to compete in the Mahoney Cup.
— Keith Kimberlin
