BOSTON — Stonington High won four of six events in a crew regatta with Boston Latin School on the Charles River Sunday.
Stonington finished first in the boys first varsity eight, boys novice eight, girls varsity four and girls novice eight.
Those in the boys varsity eight boat were coxswain, Holden Berk, stroke, Rhys Thornell, Dylan Flack, Leo Motherway, Ahmed Salha, Jesse Hinkle, Ethan King, Roan Schaffer and Rye Dickson.
"Both varsity boats felt that today was not their best racing," boys coach Sally Machin said in an email from the team. "We’ve had a string of successful weekends and there are bound to be races in a season where the execution is not what was expected.
"I think it gave them a clear understanding of what they need to work on over the next few weeks and they’ll come back stronger for it."
Those in the girls varsity four boat were Vanessa Amkhamavong, Aubrey Short, Kathe Ebert, Taryn Nicholson, Ayla Hetherington and Rye Dickson.
"The girls crews rowed well today," girls coach John Thornell said. "In their first race of the season, the novice girls were composed and won their race. Technical improvements in the varsity four this week paid off in the varsity four.
"After some significant changes this week in the varsity eight, they made up time on Boston Latin from a few weeks ago. We'll build on that momentum going into states."
Stonington will next host Glastonbury and Sacred Heart-Greenwich on Saturday.
— Keith Kimberlin
