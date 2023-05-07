GUILFORD, Conn. — Stonington High's crew team won five of the six races it competed in during a three-team regatta with Guilford and Avon Sunday on Lake Quonnipaug.
The boys first varsity, second varsity, and novice eights were winners. The girls first varsity eight and varsity four also took first. The girls novice eight finished second by just one second.
Those in the boys first varsity boat were coxswain Holden Berk, Rhys Thornell, Dylan Flack, Leo Motherway, Ahmed Salha, Gavin Bucko, Ethan King, Roan Schaffer and Rye Dickson.
"We had a beautiful day for racing," boys coach Sally Machin said in an email from the team. "The boys were able to use the conditions to execute their race plans and focus on fine-tuning their rowing. In the last two weeks before states, they’ll be building off build off that platform."
Those in the girls first varsity boat were coxswain Mia Bottone, Aubrey Short, Emory Anderson, Molly Olson, Sydney Plant, Willow Fraser, Cate Statchen, Porter Rodriguez and Anna Sundman.
"The novice girls fought hard today. If we raced a full 1,500 meters today, they might have had their race," girls coach John Thornell said. "The varsity eight, as a fellow coach told me this week, is 'Looking good at the right time of season.' They put together a good race today. Similarly, the varsity four had a solid race and improved over last week."
Stonington next travels to Old Lyme on Saturday at 9 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
