STONINGTON — Stonington High won five of six races in a regatta with Avon and Lyme/Old Lyme on the Mystic River Sunday.
Stonington's first varsity eight girls boat won with a time of 5:43.6 on the 1,500-meter course.
Those in the boat were coxswain Mia Bottone, Sydney Plant, Harley Dyer, Molly Olson, Olivia Fustini, Eileen Ackley, Porter Rodriguez, Cate Statchen and Anne Drago.
“The girls varsity eight rebounded nicely from last weekend at the Mahoney Cup,” girls coach John Thornell said in an email. “They were eager to race. The four raced well against a very fast fours school, and the novice had a very solid row. We’re looking forward to tweaking a few things and getting a little bit faster for next weekend.”
The boys first varsity eight boys boat finished first in 5:04.3.
Those in the boat were coxswain Jack Perkins, Will Fauerbach, Baxter Menzies, Owen Phelan, George Rodgers, Ethan King, Jesse Hinkle, Colin Nicholson and Leo Motherway.
“All the boys boats were happy with how they executed their races today,” boys coach Sally Machin said in an email. "It was a great note on which to finish our regular season. This next week of training will be spent sharpening up for the state championships.”
Stonington's second varsity eight boys won in 5:33.3. The novice eight boys won in 3:46.8, as did the girls in 3:29.6. The novice boats raced 1,000 meters.
Stonington will next compete in the Connecticut Public Schools Rowing Association Championships on Sunday in New Preston, Connecticut, on Lake Waramaug.
— Keith Kimberlin
