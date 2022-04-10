STONINGTON — Stonington first varsity eight boys and girls boats finished first in races with Middletown and Valley Regional on the Mystic River on Saturday.
The boys boat completed the 1,500 meter course in 5:30.1. The girls boat posted a time of 6:24.5.
Those in the boys boat were coxswain, Jack Perkins, Rhys Thornell, Baxter Menzies, Owen Phelan, George Rodgers, Will Fauerbach, Jesse Hinkle, Ahmed Salha and Leo Motherway.
Those in the girls boat were coxswain, Mia Bottone, Sydney Plant, Harley Dyer, Molly Olson, Olivia Fustini, Eileen Ackley, Emory Anderson, Cate Statchen and Anne Drago.
“Conditions were challenging, but everyone was happy to be racing again,” boys coach Sally Machin said in a press release from the team. Stonington started the season off on the right foot. We’re looking forward to the rest of the spring season.”
Stonington's second varsity eight boys boat was first in 5:57.1 The boys first varsity four placed first in 5:24.9 while the girls placed first in 7:32.3.
Those in the boys varsity four boat were coxswain Jack Perkins, Baxter Menzies, Owen Phelan, George Rodgers and Will Fauerbach.
Those in the girls varsity four boat were coxswain Hailey Main, Madeline Bosse, Porter Rodriguez, Sofia Greene and Presley Smith.
Stonington's girls novice eight team placed first in 4:18.9. The race was 1,000 meters. The boys were second in 4:45.1.
“We wish we could have offered better conditions today,” girls coach John Thornell said in the press release. “Thank you to Middletown and Valley Regional for making the trip to Mystic. It’s great to be racing in an official CT Public Schools Rowing Association season again.”
Stonington will compete in the Tabor/Simbsury Invite on Saturday in Worcester, Massachusetts.
— Keith Kimberlin
