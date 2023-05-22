NEW PRESTON, Conn. — Stonington High's first varsity eight boys boat finished third at the Connecticut Public Schools Rowing Association championship regatta on Lake Waramaug on Sunday.
Stonington's second varsity eight boat won its race as did the boys novice eight.
Those in the first varsity boat were coxswain Holden Berk, stroke Rhys Thornell, Ahmed Salha, Jesse Hinkle, Rye Dickson, Leo Motherway, Ethan King, Roan Schaffer and Dylan Flack.
Those in the second varsity boat were coxswain Hayden Dziuban-Kelley, stroke Mitchell Bury, Connor Hultgren, Gavin Bucko, Peter Wronowski, Colin Nicholson, Connor Poole-Scott, Max McGugan and Matthew Drago.
Those in the novice boat were coxswain Abby Steeno, stroke Connor Walsh, Reese Phelan, Clint Cramer, Alex Moore, Brady Torres, Valentino Tippets, Josh Olson and David Alessio.
Stonington's first varsity girls boat was fourth and the novice boat finished fifth.
Times from the races were not available.
The boys second varsity and girls varsity crews qualified for the New England Interscholastic Rowing Association Championships on Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Saturday.
— Keith Kimberlin
