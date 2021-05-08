STONINGTON — Both Stonington High varsity boats won their races Saturday in a regatta against Guilford on the Mystic River.
The girls varsity 8-plus boat completed the 1,500-meter course in 5:26.7.
Those in the boat were Maria Martuscello, coxswain, Brooke Vickerman, Harley Dyer, Lily Haghpassand, Eleanor Gross, Eileen Ackley, Anne Drago, Madeline Bosse and Hailey Main.
The boys varsity 8-plus boat turned in a time of 4:31.1.
Jack Perkins was the coxswain. Others in the boat were George Rodgers, Owen Phelan, Aidan Rath, Patrick Obrey, Adam Rajab, Mahmoud Salha, Jack Ryan and Will Fauerbach.
Stonington's girls novice 8-plus boat placed first with a time of 3:57.1. The boys novice 8-plus boat also won its race, in 3:24.1 The novice races were 1,000 meters.
Stonington next hosts Simsbury on Saturday.
— Keith Kimberlin
