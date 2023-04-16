WORCESTER, Mass. — Stonington High's first varsity boys boat placed second and the girls were third at the Tabor-Simsbury Invite crew event on Saturday on Lake Quinsigamond.
The boys boat finished with a time of 5:02.1. St. John's won the race in 4:59.3. Simsbury was third in 5:08.3.
Those in the boat were coxswain, Holden Berk, stroke, Rhys Thornell, Leo Motherway, Jesse Hinkle, Ahmed Salha, Roan Schaffer, Ethan King, Max McGugan and bow, Rye Dickson.
Stonington's second boys varsity boat was second in 5:06.1 trailing Saints John's in 5:04.8.
“This week, both varsity boats worked on finding good rhythm coming out of their start and trusting their teammates to have a strong shift into the body of their race,” boys coach Sally Machin said in a press release from the team. “They were able to execute that today and hold on to St. John’s for the middle section of the race and were happy with their close finishes.”
Stonington's first varsity girls boat had a time of 5:46.7. Boston Latin won the race in 5:31.3 and East Lyme was second in 5:38.2.
"We made improvements today in areas we were working on over spring break,” girls coach John Thornell said. “After the race, it was encouraging to hear the girls evaluate their performance and get excited about other improvement areas. We will see East Lyme and Boston Latin again this season, and look forward to making up some ground.”
Those in the boat were coxswain, Mia Bottone, stroke, Sydney Plant, Emory Anderson, Molly Olson, Cate Statchen, Willow Fraser, Porter Rodriguez, Aubrey Short and bow, Anna Sundman.
Stonington next hosts East Lyme and Farmington on the Mystic River on Saturday.
— Keith Kimberlin
