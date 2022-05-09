GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Stonington High's first varsity eight boys boat placed second at the Mahoney Cup regatta on the Connecticut River on Sunday.
Stonington's first varsity eight boat was fifth.
The event was hosted by Glastonbury High and included Connecticut Public Schools Rowing Association tams from East Lyme, Farmington and Glastonbury. Hotchkiss and Hingham from the New England Interscholastic Rowing Association also competed.
The boys boat finished with a time of 5:25.0 over the 1,500-meter course. Times were affected by a strong headwind that gusted up to 20 mph.
Those in the boat were coxswain Jack Perkins, Will Fauerbach, Baxter Menzies, Owen Phelan, George Rodgers, Ahmed Salha, Leo Motherway, Colin Nicholson and Rhys Thornell.
“All of the boys’ boats have been coming together in their lineups leading into this race,” boys coach Sally Machin said in an email. “The next couple of weeks continue to be important preparation for the state championships.”
The girls turned in a time of 5:49.3.
Those in the boat were coxswain Mia Bottone, Sydney Plant, Harley Dyer, Molly Olson, Olivia Fustini, Eileen Ackley, Emory Anderson, Cate Statchen and Anne Drago.
Stonington's boys second varsity eight finished fourth and the novice eight placed third.
The girls first varsity four was third and the novice eight was also third.
“The Novice Eight and Varsity Four finished in the top three against some strong programs,” girls coach John Thornell said in an email. “I’m proud of the Varsity Eight’s response to hardship in Lane 6 today. They’re already looking forward to next weekend and the CPSRA Championships in two weeks.”
Stonington will host Avon and Lyme-Old Lyme on Sunday on the Mystic River.
— Keith Kimberlin
