STONINGTON — Stonington High's crew program is hosting an open house on Saturday and Aug. 19 at its boat house on 123 Greenmanvile Ave., Mystic, for students about the upcoming fall season.
Stonington students and and Stonington residents that attend non-CIAC high schools can participate.
Coaches, captains and rowers will provide an introduction to the sport. Visitors will have the opportunity to see some rowing equipment and a brief rowing demonstration.
The open house will be outdoors and with safe distancing protocols in place. To keep the groups small, there will be four different sessions across the two days.
On Saturday, the girls team will meet from 9-10 a.m. and the boys from 10:15-11:15 a.m.
On Aug. 19, the girls will meet from 3-4 p.m. and the boys from 5-6 p.m.
For more information visit http://www.stoningtoncrew.org/join-us
