STONINGTON — Stonington High's boys won all of their events during a crew regatta with East Lyme and Farmington on the Mystic River Saturday.
The first varsity, second varsity and novice eight were all victorious. The girls finished second in the first varsity and won the varsity four race.
Those in the first varsity boys boat, which posted a time of 4:56.4, were coxswain, Holden Berk, stroke, Rhys Thornell, Leo Motherway, Jesse Hinkle, Ahmed Salha, Roan Shaffer, Ethan King, Max McGugan and bow, Rye Dickson.
Those in the girls varsity four, which finished in 6:34.1, were coxswain, Vanessa Amkhamavong, stroke, Cate Statchen, Kathe Ebert, Taryn Nicholson and bow, Ayla Hetherington.
Stonington next competes against Boston Latin on the Charles River in Boston this weekend.
— Keith Kimberlin
