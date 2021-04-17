STONINGTON — Stonington High's first varsity boys boat beat East Lyme in a regatta Saturday afternoon on the Mystic River.
The 8-plus boat finished with a time of 4:39.8. East Lyme posted a 4:46.4 on the 1,500-meter course.
Those in the winning boat were Trevor Hultgren, coxswain; Jack Ryan, stroke; Baxter Menzies, George Rodgers, Owen Phelan, Adam Rajab, Patrick Obrey, Sam Youtt and Will Fauerbach.
"It’s exciting to be racing again, as this was the first race this spring for our varsity boys groups. I’m looking forward to seeing them refine their race skills over the season,” coach Sally Machin said in a news release.
In the girls first varsity 8-plus race, East Lyme prevailed with a time of 5:10.9. Stonington posted at 5:13.1.
"The girls 1V boat was very close to winning their race and, to their credit after the race, already had ideas about how they can improve," coach John Thornell said. "Overall, we had some very encouraging results for the girls today. Both the novice and 2V boats trusted their race plans. They were not rattled by quick starts by East Lyme."
Stonington won the second varsity 8-plus girls race with a time of 5:25. East Lyme finished with a 5:45.9.
Those in the boat were Maria Martuscello, coxswain; Madeline Bosse, stroke; Anne Drago, Molly Olson, Olivia Fustini, Cate Statchen, Sydney Plant, Rachel DiCesare and Hailey Main.
Stonington won the girls 8-plus novice race in 3:49.2, on a 1,000-meter course.
— Keith Kimberlin
