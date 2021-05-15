STONINGTON — Stonington High's boys varsity eight-plus boat defeated Simsbury on Saturday during a regatta on the Mystic River.
Stonington finished with a time of 4:51.9 on the 1,500-meter course.
Those in the boat were coxswain Brendan Fullerton, Leo Motherway, Colin Nicholson, Jacob Bundesmann, Jesse Hinkle, Jack Flaherty, Ahmed Salha, Matt Drago and Jacob Delmonaco.
“The varsity boys are excited to come away from today’s race with a win against Simsbury," Stonington boys coach Sally Machin said in a news release from the team. "We’re hoping to carry that momentum into our next two races against Farmington and Glastonbury, which will be fast teams.”
Stonington's girls varsity eight-plus boat lost to Simsbury in a close race. Simsbury posted a time of 5:52.9; Stonington was less than a second behind at 5:53.5.
"Of course, we would have liked to win today. At the same time, it was a very exciting, fun race," girls coach John Thornell said. "We’re happy to be so close to Simsbury, who is a very fast team. It says the things we’re doing are moving us in the right direction.”
Stonington won the boys novice eight-plus race in 3:59.5 on a 1,000-meter course.
Stonington next competes on May 22 at Glastonbury.
— Keith Kimberlin
