STONINGTON — Stonington High's first and second boys varsity boats finished first in their races with Glastonbury Saturday morning on the Mystic River.
The first varsity boat won with a time of 5:04.8.
Those in the boat were coxswain Holden Berk, stroke Rhys Thornell, Leo Motherway, Jesse Hinkle, Ahmed Salha, Roan Schaffer, Ethan King, Max McGugan and bow, Connor Hultgren.
The second varsity boat finished in 4:43.5. Those in the boats were coxswain James Peterson, stroke Mitch Bury, : Connor Poole-Scott, Gavin Bucko, Dylan Flack, Colin Nicholson, Rye Dickson, Matt Drago and bow, Owen Spelman.
Stonington's first varsity girls had a time of 5:24.9 finishing behind Glastonbury.
"I’m happy with the approach the team has been taking our early season. They’ve been focused on what they need to do to improve and make the most of each practice. Today’s racing was a great kick-off to spring." Stonington boys coach Sally Machin said in an email from the team.
"The girls had a solid race this morning. We would have liked to start the season with a win, but are happy to be so close to last year's CPSRA state hampions," girls coach John Thornell said.
Stonington next competes at the Tabor-Simsbury Invite in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Saturday.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
