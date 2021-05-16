STONINGTON — Stonington High's first varsity eight-plus boys boat topped Farmington in a crew regatta on the Mystic River Sunday morning.
Stonington finished with a time of 3:31.75 on the 1,200-meter course. Those in the boat were coxswain Jack Perkins, George Rodgers, Owen Phelan, Aidan Rath, Patrick Obrey, Adam Rajab, Mahmoud Salha, Jack Ryan and Will Fauerbach.
"The boys topped off a tough weekend of racing with an exciting narrow-finish win in the Varsity 8 and a good clean race in the Junior Varsity 4. We’re heading into our last week of training feeling good and looking forward to our last race at Glastonbury next weekend,” boys coach Sally Machin said in a press release from the team.
The girls varsity boat eight-plus was second to Farmington with a time of 4:11.74. Farmington turned in a time of 4:08.42.
"It’s great to see crews continue to improve against fast programs like Farmington. We’re looking forward to our last race next weekend in Glastonbury,” girls coach John Thornell said.
Stonington won the novice girls eight-plus race in 4:40.27. The novice races were also 1,200 meters. The boys novice eight-plus boat was first in 4:14.40. The boys JV four-plus boat was first in 4:32.
Stonington closes its spring season in Glastonbury on Saturday.
— Keith Kimberlin
