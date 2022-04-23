STONINGTON — Stonington High's first girls and boys varsity eight boats finished first in a rowing regatta with East Lyme on Saturday on the Mystic River.
The girls finished with a time of 6:08.7 on the 1,500-meter course.
Those in the boat were coxswain Mia Bottone, Sydney Plant, Harley Dyer, Molly Olson, Olivia Fustini, Eileen Ackley, Porter Rodriguez, Cate Statchen and Anne Drago.
“The girls team had some exciting races with East Lyme, who is always a strong program,” girls coach John Thornell said in an email. "Both teams challenged each other and everyone got faster today.”
The boys first boat posted a time of 5:22.6
Those in the boat were coxswain Jack Perkins, Will Fauerbach, Baxter Menzies, Owen Phelan, George Rodgers, Ethan King, Jesse Hinkle, Leo Motherway and Rhys Thornell.
The Stonington boys varsity four of coxswain Jack Perkins, Baxter Menzies, Owen Phelan, George Rodgers and Will Fauerbach placed first in 5:45.8.
"The boys varsity 8 got a second chance to race against East Lyme after a tough race last weekend,” boys coach Sally Machin said. "We are happy to pull out a victory today. We also have a lot of younger rowers in our second varsity 8. I’m looking forward to seeing them continue to refine their rowing skills and pick up speed during the second half of our season."
Stonington next hosts Guilford and Sacred Hart on Saturday.
— Keith Kimberlin
