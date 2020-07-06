STONINGTON — When Zach Pasquin started rowing at Stonington High in his sophomore year, it was for one purpose only: He wanted to be in good shape for lacrosse.
Pasquin had been a part of the Stonington Seals youth lacrosse program for a number of years, playing attack. When he arrived at Stonington as a freshman, the team was in desperate need of goalies so Pasquin gave that a try his first year.
Entering his sophomore year, he thought crew might be a good sport to keep up his conditioning for lacrosse in the spring.
"I did the fall season and I did the workouts in the winter. My coach was like, 'Why don't you stay with us?' I was connecting with the team. So I quit lacrosse," Pasquin said.
Not an easy decision.
"It was huge. I saw more of an opportunity to go to college for crew. If the coronavirus didn't happen, I think I could have gone somewhere for crew," Pasquin said.
For now, Pasquin will attend UConn-Avery Point with the goal of eventually transferring to another school. He will major in health sciences and hopes to become an orthopedic surgeon one day.
Stonington crew typically has 70 to 80 participants, equally divided between boys and girls. Most competitions feature three varsity boats and often a novice boat. It's a very popular sport at the school.
"I think, No. 1, its unique, and No. 2, it is like a family," Pasquin said. "I've played many different sports throughout my lifetime, and crew is the one sport where you get that family feeling the most. You are all in the same boat together. And we are with each other a lot in practice."
Pasquin, who stands 5-9 and weighs 165, rowed in the No. 8 spot, which is in the back of the boat and closest to the coxswain. The No. 8 rower sets the stroke for the remainder of those in the boat.
Pasquin also rowed in the No. 3 position, which is the "powerhouse" or "engine room" of the boat. Pasquin said the sport is much more than just having the most powerful rowers. Rowers are often measured on the power of their stroke on rowing machines, known as ergometers or ERGs.
"It's not always about the guys with the best ERG score. You have to have guys that are in sync to win a race," Pasquin said. "It's about how well we match up."
Pasquin said it was "absolutely devastating" to learn the season had been wiped out by the pandemic. Pasquin, who would have been a team captain, was looking forward to a good spring on the water.
"We haven't placed at states in a couple of years, and last season we were seeded first," Pasquin said. "We were coming together and we were going to place this year. I miss the constant push and the drive of the team, as well as the connections with my teammates and the family vibe."
Pasquin, who's working as a lifeguard at the Ocean House in Watch Hill this summer, said he has learned some things during his time at Stonington.
"The coaches have been very influential. I've think I've learned something about leadership and how to be a better person," Pasquin said.
