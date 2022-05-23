NEW PRESTON, Conn. — Four Stonington High crew teams earned medals at the Connecticut Public Schools Rowing Association championships Sunday on Lake Waramaug.
The boys first varsity eight placed second with a time of 4:42.7 on the 1,500-meter course. The girls novice eight was also second, in 6:03.9. The boys second varsity eight placed third (5:08.7), as did the girls first varsity eight (5:22.1).
“I’m proud of how the boys raced today,” boys coach Sally Machin said in an email. “Both varsity boats finishing in the top three at CPSRAs, which is a great accomplishment. We have a young team, and I’m looking forward to seeing how they develop over the next couple of years.”
The medal for the girls varsity eight was the first in some time.
"The girls program had one of their most successful seasons in recent years,” coach John Thornell said. “The last time the girls varsity eight medaled at states was almost 10 years ago. The novice girls improved all season and peaked perfectly at the championships.”
Those in the boys varsity eight were coxswain Jack Perkins, William Fauerbach, Baxter Menzies, Owen Phelan, George Rodgers, Ethan King, Jesse Hinkle, Colin Nicholson and Leo Motherway.
Coxswain Vanessa Amkhamavong, Aubrey Short, Anna Sundman, Willow Fraser, Kathe Ebert, Sarah Berger, Ayla Hetherington, Olivia Murphy and Majida DeMartino were in the girls novice eight boat.
Those in the boys second varsity eight were coxswain Bria Luzuriaga, Rhys Thornell, Ahmed Salha, Jack Flaherty, Jacob Bundesmann, Roan Schaffer, Matthew Drago, Mitchell Bury and Connor Hultgren.
Mia Bottone, Sydney Plant, Harley Dyer, Molly Olson, Olivia Fustini, Eileen Ackley, Emory Anderson, Cate Statchen and Anne Drago were in the girls first varsity eight boat.
Five of Stonington's six crew teams qualified for the finals after morning heat races.
The girls first varsity eight will compete in the New England Interscholastic Rowing Association championship regatta on Lake Quinsigamond, in Worcester, Massachusetts, next weekend.
— Keith Kimberlin
