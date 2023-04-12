Correction Apr 12, 2023 Apr 12, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Allyson Faubert scored a goal for the Westerly High girls lacrosse team in an 11-7 win against Rocky Hill on April 3. Her goal was omitted in a story in the April 5 edition. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Robotics team is ready for world stage Pawcatuck’s Graham announces campaign for Stonington first selectman Police urge patience as investigation into Stonington hit-and-run death continues Massachusetts House leaders unveil $56.2B state budget plan NPR quits Elon Musk's Twitter over 'government-funded' label Police investigate discovery of infant remains in Revere, Mass. Space race! Meteorites hit Maine, museum offers $25K reward Michigan researchers find 1914 shipwrecks in Lake Superior View More
