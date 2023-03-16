GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ed Cooley deals with pressure. So too does John Calipari, albeit under a different type of pressure than his Providence College coaching contemporary.
At the end of the day, the two head coaches of the programs that will lock horns inside Greensboro Coliseum on Friday night deal with pressure cookers that in many ways fuel their daily lives.
In what could be described as the calm before the NCAA Tournament opening round storm — aka the day before the sixth-seeded Wildcats face the 11th-seed Friars in a win-or-go-home setting — both Cooley and Calipari talked about pressure and navigating the challenges that go with the territory of their respective jobs.
For Cooley, there’s being known as the hometown product coaching the hometown school. When Cooley was hired by PC back in 2011, he became the first Black head coach in the program’s long and illustrious history. He also signed up for the praise that comes when you win as well as the criticism that tends to surface when things aren’t kosher.
“It just was a dream of mine to represent the young men and women who have been pushed aside and been told they can't. My job for those young men and women who were pushed aside that always had a dream is take advantage of it,” said Cooley, who wore a t-shirt bearing his trademark slogan “Us, We, Together, Family, Friars” during his time at the podium Thursday.
Make no mistake, Cooley finds himself in the eye of the storm when it comes to delivering in the hopes of appeasing the Friar masses. He’s raised the bar considerably by guiding Providence to seven NCAA berths under his watch. Yet for every benchmark he’s hit, some will bring up that he’s only won three times in nine opportunities on the March Madness stage.
Still, you can’t feel the pressure unless you set foot on the aforementioned stage.
“To be on this stage says anything can happen. Dreams can come true. Not only can you do it in your hometown, but you can advance and excel and put other people on the map. Don't ever make it about yourself. Empower others,” Cooley said. “It's pressure, but pressure is a privilege. Many of you sitting in here would love the pressure that I sit under when you can sit on this stage and represent the Big East in March.”
In Calipari’s case, the pressure he contends with stems from coaching at a blue-blood institution. Kentucky ranks second in the nation in all-time NCAA Tournament victories (129). The Wildcats have also won eight national titles and appeared in 17 Final Fours.
Just because you’re associated with college basketball’s royalty doesn’t mean you’re immune to the sharp-toothed naysayers that will be quick to point out that four years have passed since Kentucky last tasted victory in the NCAA Tournament.
Calipari’s detractors will also gladly point out that the Wildcats flamed out against a No. 15 seed in last year’s tournament and that’s won only one national championship in his 14 seasons on the job in Lexington.
“Every job in college basketball is really hard. Not just … you make it like you've got the hardest job, Cal. There are a hundred other jobs that I would say are just as hard, and the coaches deserve people to say, they've got hard jobs, too,” Calipari said. “Right now even a mid-major, what happens is you build your team, and what happens at the end of the year? Your best players, what? They leave. That is a ridiculously hard job. All coaches, in what we do, there's an expectation of every job, understanding that Kentucky's expectations may be higher, but so are everybody else's. One thing goes wrong and you slip, and all of a sudden it becomes doubly hard.
“Coaching basketball these days is very hard,” Calipari added. “These jobs, they're hard. I've got a hard job. I love this job. I love being at Kentucky. I love walking in every arena, and it's full. Every arena we go to, every game at home ... we lead the nation in attendance. Who wouldn't want to coach there? Yeah, there's the other side of it. There's a high expectation, but that's never scared me. It doesn't scare me now.”
Calipari closed his talk concerning the pressures of coaching in today’s college basketball universe by taking a bow on behalf of his fellow coaches.
“Please, understand the coaches are saying thank you for me saying that right now. We all have got hard jobs,” he said. “They're hard, and they're intense. People and social media have made them even crazier.”
