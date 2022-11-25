STONINGTON — Westerly High's football team wanted to do something special for senior quarterback Lance Williams and his younger brother Caleb in the second half of Thursday's 55-0 win against Stonington.
The execution could have been a lot better.
With a 49-0 lead, the Bulldogs used two timeouts in the final minute so Caleb, a freshman, could attempt to throw a TD pass to his brother Lance, a senior. It didn't work, but the Bulldogs scored anyway on the last play of the game.
"At halftime, they came to me and said, 'Coach, I want Caleb to throw me a touchdown pass if we get in that situation,'" Westerly coach Stanley Dunbar said after the game. "So it was about that. I understand in that situation you are not supposed to do that. But in a moment like that, those two kids, a big brother and a little brother, you are not going to get those kind of opportunities probably the rest of their lives. That's what we were trying to do."
But it was the fourth quarter in a runaway game. The second half was played with running time as Westerly had bolted to a 35-0 halftime lead.
Caleb Williams appeared to throw a 33-yard TD pass to Lance Williams with 9:27 left in the game, but it was wiped out by an offensive pass interference penalty against the older Williams.
Lance Williams later returned to quarterback and threw an incompletion before connecting with Eric Fusaro for a 21-yard gain on fourth and 15 with 1:33 left to keep the drive alive.
Stonington did not run an offensive play in the fourth quarter.
With 42 seconds left, Caleb Williams appeared to connect with Lance Williams in the end zone on a 17-yard pass play, but he was ruled out of bounds.
Stonington was called for roughing the passer moving the ball to the 8-yard line. Westerly then called a timeout with 33 seconds left in the game.
The younger Williams then overthrew his brother in the end zone and Stonington was called for unsportsmanlike conduct, moving the ball to the 4-yard line. By now, Stonington was double-teaming the older Williams.
Once again, Westerly called a timeout with eight seconds left. The younger Williams then found Ben Gorman open on the opposite side of the field from his brother for a 4-yard touchdown pass on the last play of the game.
It was not well received by the Stonington sideline or fans.
"I can see that. I can completely understand," Dunbar said. "I think if I was on the other side, maybe I would be mad. But I am also the type of guy that I am going to take accountability of us being in that situation. If that was my team, I would say you shouldn't be down that much. At the end of the day, like I said, it was about two brothers. We wanted Caleb to get an opportunity to throw his big brother a touchdown pass."
Dunbar said the decision was motivated by the moment.
"It's probably not the politically correct thing to do, but that's a special moment we were trying to create for those two kids," Dunbar said.
Stonington coach A.J. Massengale said the Bears in previous games against the Bulldogs have let the clock run out rather than trying to score again.
"We've never done anything like that. It's their team and they are going to coach their team the way they are going to coach their team," Massengale said. "Two different times we were up like 28-0 going in against Westerly with like two minutes left, and we kneed it out because that is what I wanted my players to see.
"They wanted to score another touchdown because that's the way kids are. I wanted our kids to see when you are up 28-0 [in the final minutes] you don't need to score another point. We are going to respect them and respect the game."
Westerly senior lineman Mitch McLeod said the Bulldogs wanted Lance Williams to catch at TD pass from his brother.
"I do feel bad [for the Stonington team]. We were trying to get them a touchdown together," McLeod said. "That's what we were trying to do."
Lance Williams said he could understand the final minutes not being well received by Stonington.
"I would probably be upset like they were. It's a game where you have to expect that kind of stuff. We want the respect and we earned it," Williams said. "To be honest, we might have been a little disrespectful to them and now we gotta live with that."
