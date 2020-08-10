SOUTH KINGSTOWN — John Pellegrino delivered a walk-off single to drive in the winning run in the eighth inning as Chariho beat South Kingstown, 9-8, in a Connie Mack state tournament baseball game Sunday at Old Mountain field.
Pellegrino also pitched the first six innings. Justin Giles pitched 1-2/3 innings and Jack Kesner recorded the final out.
Mark Wightman, Anthony Fusaro and Josh Smithey had several hits each for Chariho. Riley Culotta also stole several bases.
Chariho leads the best-of-three series, 1-0. The series resumed Monday at Sprague Field in Narragansett.
— Keith Kimberlin
