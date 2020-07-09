SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Jack Kesner and Justin Giles combined for a no-hitter as the Chariho Connie Mack baseball team beat Coventry, 3-0, Wednesday night at Old Mountain Field.
Kesner pitched the first six innings striking out eight. Justin Giles threw the final inning. Liam Flynn drove a run in with a double and also had a strong game behind the plate as catcher.
Chariho is 2-1.
Keith Kimberlin
