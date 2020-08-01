NARRAGANSETT — Chariho's Connie Mack baseball team picked up a pair of wins over the weekend and finished tied for first in the league standings.
Chariho (8-2) defeated East Providence, 3-1, at Sprague Field on Saturday.
Riley Culotta and Jack Kesner combined to limit East Providence to the one run.
Nate Barrett executed a squeeze bunt to score Liam Flynn. Justin Giles and Liam Goldstein had big hits for Chariho.
On Friday, Chariho beat Tiverton, 2-1, in eight innings.
Liam Flynn's ground-rule double in the eighth scored John Pellegrino with the go-ahead run. Pellegrino was in scoring position after stealing second base earlier in the inning.
Anthony Fusaro pitched five innings and Giles three.
Chariho now has a bye in the tournament. The date of its next game has not been determined.
— Keith Kimberlin
