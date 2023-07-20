SMITHFIELD - Jack Stevens struck out 10 in a complete-game performance for Chariho in a 2-1 loss on to Smithfield.
Chariho (4-2-1) scored its lone run in the seventh.
Stevens tripled with two outs and scored after Adam Carpenter reached on an infield error.
Michael Villandry kept the tying run on first base - recording the final out on a infield fly to second to record the save on the mound for Smithfield (3-5).
Eric Gordon also singled for Chariho in the fifth.
James Hopkins broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth for Smithfield with a two-run single.
Paul Snowman allowed two hits over five innings to pick up the win. ‘
Chariho is back in action on Saturday at LaSalle at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.