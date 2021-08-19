WEST WARWICK — Narragansett/South Kingstown did it again, and left Chariho one win shy of its first Connie Mack state title.
The eighth-seeded Lions lost the first game in each of its three postseason series, only to win the next two each time. The final comeback was capped off by a 13-5 win over Chariho in Game 3 of the state championship series Wednesday night at McCarthy Field.
“It’s pretty incredible,” Narragansett/SK manager Paul Rodman said. “I’ve been saying it the whole time: They’re gritty, they don’t give up and they just play.”
It’s the second championship for the Lions program in the last four seasons, with the club having also won in 2018. Chariho was seeking its first crown.
Chariho had won the first game of the championship round in walk-off fashion on Monday. Narragansett evened the series with a 6-4 win on Tuesday. The decisive game looked like it would be another close one until Narragansett/SK blew things open with a six-run seventh inning.
“It’s a tough way to lose,” Chariho manager Cal Carpenter said. “They’re a good team. They’re solid. This is a great group of kids. It’s a terrible way to lose, but I wouldn’t trade the season for anything.”
The Lions struck first in the winner-take-all game. Patrick Ruhle had an RBI groundout and Declan Wholey had an infield hit that led to a run for a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Chariho came back with two runs of its own in the bottom half thanks to two walks and a two-run single by Liam Currier.
A four-run outburst in the fourth inning put Narragansett/SK in control. Colin Masseur was hit by a pitch, Nolan Rodman walked and Ruhle smacked a single to load the bases. Wholey fell behind in the count 0-2, but laced the next pitch he saw to the left-center-field gap. All three runners scored and Wholey slid into third with a triple. Ryan Camp made it back-to-back triples and plated Wholey for the 6-2 lead.
“I was just trying to put one out there, get the lead for the guys and it worked out,” Wholey said. “Ryan coming up right after, back-to-back triples, it got the guys fired up. That was huge.”
“That was a huge turning point in the game,” Rodman said. “Declan, throughout the playoffs, has been awesome. He’s been fantastic.”
The game appeared to be headed for another tight finish when Chariho scored two runs in the fifth on RBI hits by Anthony Fusaro and Liam Flynn. Jimmy Robbin escaped further trouble thanks to an out at home on Flynn’s hit, followed by a strikeout and a groundout.
“He had to grind tonight,” Rodman said. “They hit, they’re patient, they made him work. He had to battle, but he was able to keep his composure, get deep into the game and get us into a spot where we could bring Patrick in and get through it.”
The teams traded single tallies in the sixth inning, but instead of a dramatic ending, Narragansett turned out the lights with a six-run seventh. Five walks and two hits powered the push, with RBIs from Flaherty, Ruhle, Tyler Poirier and Kerkor Kassabian.
“The flood gates kind of opened and we were able to capitalize,” Rodman said.
In relief of Robbin, Ruhle had stranded a runner on third in the sixth. He hit the leadoff batter in the seventh, but followed with three straight outs. Ben Paskalides caught a fly ball in left field for the final out and the championship.
The loss ended a memorable summer for Chariho, which went 7-4-1 in the regular season and hit its stride in the playoffs, beating La Salle, Cranston and West Warwick for the championship berth.
“We’re going to lose some good players, but we’ve got a good core coming back,” Carpenter said. “Hopefully, we can do it again next summer.”
