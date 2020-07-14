EAST GREENWICH — For Josh Smithey, nothing can really make up for missing his senior year of baseball at Chariho High.
But Smithey is making the best of it as he plays for the Chariho Connie Mack squad this summer.
"It's sad I missed my senior year, but it's great getting that opportunity in the summer to play just one more season with the guys," Smithey said Tuesday after Chariho's 7-6, extra-inning loss to East Greenwich. "It feels great. Being with my teammates for a few hours is great. It's good to be back out there with them."
Smithey is heading to Norwich University, a military college in Northfield, Vt., in the fall on an ROTC scholarship. He hopes to be an officer in the Army one day.
Despite being glad to be back playing, Smithey would have preferred a better performance from the team on Tuesday.
"We didn't play the greatest; we've got to work on our defense. Our offense was there and our pitching is doing well. But it's a long season. Just a little bit to work on," Smithey said.
Chariho (3-1) led 4-1 after two innings, but committed seven errors over the final three innings to help EG get back in the game and take the win. The final four runs for EG were all unearned.
East Greenwich's Conrad Swanson, who hit a two-run homer over the left-field fence earlier in the game, opened the bottom of the eighth with a single. A walk put runners on first and second and they each moved up a base on a wild pitch.
But Chariho reliever Jason Edwards struck out a batter and induced a flyout to Smithey in center field for the second out. But an infield throwing error on the next batter allowed Swanson to score the winning run from third.
"We did everything as well as we wanted to, but the defensive side," Chariho coach Cal Carpenter said. "That's the one thing we have to clean up. We know we have some teams coming up that can put the ball in play."
Carpenter said the team had been playing well defensively before Tuesday's outing.
Chariho scored twice in the sixth to take a 6-5 lead. Edwards led off the inning with a homer to left field.
"It was a fastball right down the middle, I swung and it went out," Edwards said.
Cyrus Seeley then drew a walk and stole second base. He appeared to be out on a grounder to third, but a mental mistake by the East Greenwich infield allowed him to reach third safely. He scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.
East Greenwich took advantage of two Chariho errors in the bottom of the seventh to score a run and tie the game at 6. The winning run scored with two outs.
Smithey finished 2 for 5 including a triple to right center field. He scored on the drive when the throw to third base was high.
Justin Giles was 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Liam Goldstein had two hits and drove in a run with a single.
Chariho next travels to Cranston on Wednesday for a 5:30 p.m. game. Chariho will play a group of Westerly High players at Cimalore Field on Monday at 7:30 p.m. It will not count in the Connie Mack standings.
Carpenter said the team wanted to play a game with the Bulldogs since they missed that opportunity during the high school season.
