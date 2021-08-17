WEST WARWICK — The Chariho Snapdragons opened the best-of-three Connie Mack baseball state championship series with a 7-6 win over South Kingstown/Narragansett on Monday night at McCarthy Field.
Jack Kesner had a three-run double to highlight the Chariho offense. Brendan McGovern added an RBI with a two-out, two-strike base hit.
Pitchers Justin Giles and Liam Goldstein combined for the win. Giles threw 5⅔ innings while Goldstein pitched the final 1⅓.
Chariho looks to win its first-ever state championship Tuesday in Game 2 of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at McCarthy Field.
— Ken Sorensen
