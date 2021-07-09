The Chariho Snapdragons have picked up two wins — courtesy of pitchers John Pellegrino and Jack Kesner — in Connie Mack baseball play this week.
Pellegrino went seven innings and struck out six as Chariho defeated Flood Ford, 7-4, on Wednesday. Anthony Fusaro, Alan Carpenter and Jayson Edwards each had two RBIs to back Pellegrino.
On Thursday, Kesner pitched a five-inning complete game in Chariho's 13-1 rout of East Providence. He struck out seven in a game shortened by the mercy rule.
Edwards, Carpenter and Liam Flynn finished with two RBIs apiece.
Chariho next plays West Warwick on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at McCrthy Field.
— Ken Sorensen
