TIVERTON — The Chariho Snapdragon Connie Mack baseball team rolled past Tiverton, 12-2, on Tuesday night at Pocasset Field.
The game was stopped after five innings due to the mercy rule.
Jack Kesner and Caden Babcock each had multiple hits, and Brendan McGovern scored three runs.
Pitcher Justin Giles allowed just two hits in five innings to earn the victory.
Chariho next hosts Warwick on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Chariho High School.
— Ken Sorensen
