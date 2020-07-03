WOOD RIVER JCT. — Justin Giles finished 3 for 3 with an RBI as the Chariho Connie Mack baseball team defeated Slocum, 6-3, Wednesday night in the season opener at Chariho High.
Josh Smithy, Mark Wightman and Alan Carpenter also drove in a run each.
Starter Jack Kenser pitched the first three innings. John Pellegrino pitched the next three facing just nine batters. Anthony Fusaro retired Slocum in order to end the game in the seventh.
Catcher Alan Carpenter threw out two runners.
Keith Kimberlin
