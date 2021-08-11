WOOD RIVER JCT. — The Chariho Snapdragon Connie Mack baseball team opened the three-game state semifinal series with a 12-0 victory over West Warwick on Wednesday night at Chariho High.
With the victory, the team is one win away from advancing to the championship series.
Pitcher John Pellegrino struck out six in the contest, shortened to five innings by the mercy rule. Pellegrino also had two hits and drove in run.
Alan Carpenter went 3-for-3 with two RBIs for Chariho, and Justin Giles ended the night a three-run double in the bottom of the fifth.
Chariho plays at West Warwick on Thursday at 6 p.m. at McCarthy Field looking to close out the series.
— Ken Sorensen
