Spring sports in Connecticut have been canceled after Gov. Ned Lamont ended in-person classes at all public schools for the remainder of the school year on Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The CIAC posted an update on its website after Lamont's announcement.
"Therefore, there will not be a 2020 CIAC spring sports season. The CIAC empathizes with our school communities and the experiences lost due to COVID-19," the update read. "Our focus is now on completing guidelines for summer contact and resocialization of CIAC sports in the fall.
Locally, Stonington High athletic director Bryan Morrone said he was hardly surprised by the announcement. All 50 states have now canceled spring sports. Rhode Island canceled spring sports on April 24.
"It's disappointing, but given the circumstances it's understandable," Morrone said.
Stonington annually conducts a senior athletic awards banquet. The school's top male and female senior athletes are honored and a number of other awards are handed out.
"I'm not sure how we are going to do it," Morrone said. "The state scholar athlete banquet was done virtually and they did a good job. I don't know if that is a concept we can try."
With the cancellation of spring sports, the attention will soon turn to fall. Many teams conduct voluntary captains' practices, attend camps and compete in leagues during the summer.
All of that is lost for now.
"Until they allow gatherings, none of that stuff will happen," Morrone said. "Coaches have been distributing workouts for those at home. To be honest, I don't know how this is going to play out. I have to assume they are training in their backyards."
Morrone said it was far too soon to discuss any impact the pandemic could have on the annual Thanksgiving Day football game between Stonington and Westerly. This year's game is scheduled for Westerly at 10 a.m.
The two schools first played in 1911, and the first Thanksgiving Day matchup was in 1913. The Bulldogs and Bears have played a game scheduled for Thanksgiving every year since 1922 (several games have been moved to other days due to poor weather).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.