Miles McQuiggan is not what most in town would describe as a "Westerly boy."
He was not born here and he did not live his entire childhood in town.
But the relationships he developed and the things he learned during his time in town and at Westerly High have played a major role in the direction of his life.
"I moved from Warwick my sophomore year of high school. Westerly is my adopted hometown. I am not where I am now if not for some of the people that helped me along the way," McQuiggan said.
The 32-year-old McQuiggan's journey has taken him to the position of assistant commissioner for communications for the Colonial Athletic Association. He was hired on July 13.
McQuiggan was an intern with Westerly High athletic director Jamey Vetelino and also received opportunities from boys basketball coach Mike Gleason and football coach Chris Wriedt during his time at the school.
"I think my sophomore and junior year of high school I realized I was not going to play first base for the Red Sox," McQuiggan said. "A lot of the things I did for Jamey were making sure we had everything covered, the nuts and bolts of the job. I found something I was good at — managing things."
McQuiggan, a 2008 Westerly High graduate, said he also learned the value of organization and attention to detail.
"Everything holds up each other. Learning that as a teenager was an incredible opportunity for me," McQuiggan said.
McQuiggan's primary role with the CAA will be to grow men's basketball. He will also be working with women's lacrosse, men's and women's soccer, and the men's and women's golf programs.
The CAA includes College of Charleston, Delaware, Drexel, Elon, Hofstra, James Madison, Northeastern, Towson, UNC-Wilmington and William & Mary.
"My goal is to grow the league. In college sports, men's basketball provides a great opportunity for that," said McQuiggan, a Quinnipiac University graduate. "I think having the opportunity to grow the CAA into a top national power and be part of the national conversation is exciting to me."
McQuiggan's job will include a heavy focus on social media, but he will also work with traditional media.
He most recently worked for Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pa., where he has been the director of athletic communications for the 23 sports at the school since October 2020.
Before Saint Francis, he was an assistant director of communications at Bryant University, where he was the contact for several sports, including men's basketball. During his three years at Bryant, the social media accounts of the basketball program grew by 600%, according to a news release from the CAA.
McQuiggan also worked at Stony Brook from 2015-17 and has also worked in communications for Middle Tennessee, the American Athletic Conference and Wagner.
McQuiggan is working remotely from Pennsylvania for the next few weeks and will return to Westerly in August. He will move to Richmond, Virginia, in September and work from the CAA headquarters there.
What advice would McQuiggan give to those in high school considering a career path similar to his?
"Get involved in your high school. And one thing that cannot be overstated is learning how to write well," McQuiggan said. "With so much focus on social media, writing well is still an important part of any job, especially communications."
McQuiggan has done work in the mentoring program for national groups related to his profession, another trait he learned at Westerly.
"I think helping along the next generation is so important," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.