PROVIDENCE — The general manager of the Dunkin’ Donuts Center received a heads-up, hence last week's announcement concerning the seismic changes to the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament did not register as a shock.
“I knew it was coming down,” Larry Lepore said.
The Dunk was one of 13 sites that previously was slated to host March Madness contests. Now, the still-serious reality concerning COVID-19 has bled right through any hope of watching brackets go boom inside the home of the Providence Friars.
The NCAA is in the exploratory stages of bringing the sport’s marquee event to one geographic area — most likely the state of Indiana and the city of Indianapolis. If this tall order can be achieved, it figures to go a long way in preventing a second straight NCAA washout.
Still, it doesn’t mean the news that it will be a silent March in downtown Providence was easy to digest.
“My committee colleagues and I did not come lightly to the difficult decision to relocate the preliminary rounds of the 2021 tournament, as we understand the disappointment 13 communities will feel to miss out on being part of March Madness next year,” said Mitch Barnhart, chair of the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee and University of Kentucky athletic director.
In April 2017, the NCAA announced that Providence College and the Dunk had been awarded another turn as hosts for the 2021 men’s basketball tournament. The city was penciled in to host first- and second-round games on March 18 and 20. It was good news that was delivered a little more than a year removed from a strong accounting of an operation that was on display during the 2016 NCAA Tournament — from sellout crowds to a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere on the streets surrounding the Dunk.
Alas, the news means that the Dunk’s 12th opportunity to stage NCAA men’s basketball contests will have to wait a little longer.
Lepore, also the GM of the Rhode Island Convention Center that’s located next door to the Dunk, said that it’s been hard to envision something taking place several months down the line at a time when the Convention Center continues to operate as a testing site, which for now isn’t the case with the Dunk.
“Every time we met about opportunities with the state, the trend was going in the opposite direction,” Lepore said. “I started to realize that we weren’t probably going to do [the NCAA’s] with fans, but it doesn’t surprise me in the least concerning the news that came out.”
If there is a silver lining, it’s that the NCAA has already committed to holding men’s basketball tournament games at the Dunk in March 2025. The Dunk is also scheduled to host Division I men’s hockey tournament games in 2024 and the Division III wrestling championship in 2025.
“I know it may never seem that way, but we will get back to having people in the building,” Lepore said.
On the subject of one of the Dunk’s primary tenants, Lepore was asked about the post-January status of the Friars in terms of potentially playing games downtown. PC’s schedule has been announced through December with all home games taking place at fan-less Alumni Hall.
“We’ve already agreed that they’re not going to play here. It was already determined that whatever home games they have would take place on campus,” Lepore said. “If something happens that would allow some fans to come back, we’ll address it if it comes up.”
