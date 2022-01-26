PROVIDENCE — It turns out that Bob Driscoll’s farewell press conference this past Sunday featured a trail of breadcrumbs regarding the next athletic director at Providence College.
“If the organization is broken and the culture is bad and you’re not having success, maybe you look someplace else. If it’s going well, the best organizations look from within. They look at the teammates who helped us get there,” said Driscoll.
Clearly, there are those on PC's campus who subscribe to Driscoll’s theory of examining internal candidates and subsequently promoting from within.
Four days after Driscoll reflected on his 21-year run at PC, the school announced Wednesday that Steve Napolillo — an athletic department mainstay with the Friars since 2004 — is taking over as the athletic director effective July 1. A 1998 graduate of PC, Napolillo used “grateful” and “humbled” to describe the news that he’ll be the one leading the Friars in the post-Driscoll era.
“Providence College is a special place, and I look forward to working together with so many talented people to compete for championships and to reach new heights in Friartown,” said Napolillo, his words part of a release issued by Providence College.
Sources told the Woonsocket Call/Pawtucket Times that the decision to appoint Napolillo as the next AD was agreed upon as far back as this past Thanksgiving. In terms of actual candidates, there was Napolillo and everyone else.
The growth and subsequent rise of Napolillo’s progress through PC’s athletic department speaks volumes to just how revered he is within the Friar family. When he started with the friars, he held the title of assistant director of athletic relations. The years that followed saw his responsibilities increase as well as the changing of his actual job description.
From director of athletic development with a concentration on overseeing the Friar Forever Fund, to associate athletic director for external relations, to his current title of senior associate athletic director/assistant vice president for external relations, Napolillo emerged as a key and vital member of Driscoll’s cabinet. He also has held the position of men’s basketball administrator over the past three seasons and was a key player in the search process for several current Friars coaches, including Ed Cooley (men’s basketball) and Nate Leaman (men’s hockey).
Raising money to update and improve PC’s athletic facilities has been one of Napolillo’s true callings. Cooley doesn’t have his Taj Mahal of a practice facility if Napolillo didn’t secure the needed coin to build the $30 million Ruane Friar Development Center.
With Driscoll taking a noticeable step back in recent months, it’s been Napolillo who’s represented the Friars on the road. Napolillo attended Big East Media Day this past October and was in Newark, N.J., when PC participated in the Legends Classic right before Thanksgiving.
PC President Rev. Kenneth R. Sicard envisions a working relationship with Napolillo that parallels and is similar to when former PC President Rev. Brian J. Shanley worked in concert with Driscoll.
“Steve has demonstrated that he possesses the key qualities that drive success,” Father Sicard said. “Before being elected president in 2020, I was blessed to have served as executive vice president to Father Shanley (from 2005-20). I learned a great deal from him, and when I assumed my new role, was able to continue and build upon the legacy he left behind.
"I recognize the similarity that exists between Bob and Steve’s relationship. Such continuity of leadership allows for a seamless transition that ensures the ongoing success we have enjoyed under Bob’s leadership and encourages new opportunities. I am completely confident that Steve will oversee the PC athletic program with integrity, commitment and genuine passion for excellence.”
Before coming to PC, Napolillo worked in the front office with the Pawtucket Red Sox, serving as the director of merchandising and corporate sales. When the PawSox ushered in the “new” McCoy Stadium in 1999, the team appointed Napolillo to oversee the team store.
“He’s put his heart and soul into PC Athletics and deserves the opportunity,” longtime PawSox President Mike Tamburro said when reached Wednesday. “All of us with the PawSox knew he was a special guy. We were disappointed when he left but we’re proud of his career. He’s the perfect person for the job.”
Wednesday’s press release featured a who’s who of staunch backers who seemingly couldn’t wait to shower Napolillo with praise. Besides PC school officials, coaches and trustees, the list of those weighing in included Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman, Boston Red Sox President/CEO Sam Kennedy, Boston Celtics President Rich Gotham, ESPN NBA analyst Doris Burke and Jane Schwechheimer – widow of the late Lou Schwechheimer, whom Napolillo was particularly close with during their time together with the PawSox.
