WEST WINDSOR, N.J. — Chad Obrey Jr. of Pawcatuck was a member of the Trinity College crew team that finished third in the Division III finals on Friday at the Intercollegiate Rowing Regatta at Mercer Lake.
Trinity posted a time of 1:28.77 for the bronze medal, just 0.03 seconds behind Tuft's 1:28.74. Williams won the race in 1:25.63.
"These guys rowed their guts out today," Trinity coach Kevin McDermott said on bantamsports.com. "It was a classic race, very fast. Our goal was to get to the podium and we did that but finishing so close to second already has us hungry for next year. Both Williams and Tufts were great today as well. It was a wonderful event and we are fortunate and grateful to end our season on such an amazing note."
Obrey is a junior.
