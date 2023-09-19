BRISTOL - Former Westerly High all-state tennis player Gianna Ferraro, a junior at Roger Williams University, was named the Commonwealth Coast Conference Player of the Week.
Ferraro, playing the No.1 singles position for the Hawks, went unbeaten in singles play (2-0) on the week while also posting a 4-2 record in doubles play with Alessia Cahoon.
They split a pair of doubles matches at Salve Regina University's Clash on the Grass before picking up wins against Emerson College and Clark University.
This is the third time this season that Ferraro has received CCC honors.
Roger Williams opened up its CCC schedule today at Nichols College
- Rich Zalusky
