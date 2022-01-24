PROVIDENCE — Sunday was about Bob, the athletic director who transformed Providence College athletics during his 21 years at the helm.
His legacy is secure as he approaches his final six months on the job, yet there’s no question that the vision that Bob Driscoll possessed in his quest to take the Friars out of the dark ages of antiquated facilities and fringe-level competetive status endured a pivotal turning point during March of 2011.
Flashing back, Driscoll and the school were in the market for new head coaches for the most visible and important programs within Friars athletics. To hit the nail on the head with the hirings of Ed Cooley (men’s basketball) and Nate Leaman (men’s hockey) helped pave the way for substantial upgrades — the kind that Driscoll believed were possible even though conventional wisdom told him that sports at PC had many rivers to cross upon his arrival as the school’s AD in 2001.
The pivotal sequence of 2011 was one of several topics that Driscoll addressed while sitting next to school president Rev. Kenneth Sicard for a press conference at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center that lasted 30-plus minutes and helped put a bow on his tenure as AD.
“People can say they were bad hires, but they were good hires. Keno Davis was the national [college basketball] coach of the year, and Timmy Army was one of the best [hockey] coaches out there. It just didn’t work out,” Driscoll said. “We’re judged on how men’s basketball does as well as men’s hockey. I got very fortunate with my hiring of Ed and the same thing with Nate.
“I also had a school president [Rev. Brian Shanley] and an executive vice president [in Rev. Sicard] who allowed me to make mistakes and move on,” Driscoll added. “At a lot of schools, I would have been fired. You have to blame someone for the bad decisions, but they had confidence and belief in me to give me the chance to right the ship.”
For those who have worked closely with Driscoll within PC’s athletic cabinet, the additions of Cooley and Leaman represent transformative hirings that stretch well beyond wins and losses. Then there’s Driscoll’s ability to empower those whom he never hesitated to refer to as his teammates.
“He was a leader who always found a way to say yes. He always said that if you do what’s best for Providence College, we’re going to come out on top,” said Steve Napolillo, PC’s senior associate athletic director. “He’s an amazing person who led with passion. Even when there were difficult conversations to be had, Bob did it with class, dignity and respect. I never saw him talk to someone disrespectfully.”
The news that Driscoll’s two-decade run with the Friars would be coming to an end didn’t truly hit home until he informed his staff over a Zoom call this past Friday.
“When it came out of my mouth, I actually broke down. I couldn’t believe it because it became real at that moment,” Driscoll said. “I don’t call it retirement. It’s a re-creation.”
As part of his opening remarks before handing off to Driscoll, Sicard noted that he plans to talk about the process in terms of PC’s next AD “very soon.”
“Father [Sicard] has a big decision as to who the next AD is. I’ve shared my thoughts. This is an important hire for him,” Driscoll said. “If the organization is broken and the culture is bad and you’re not having success, maybe you look someplace else. If it’s going well, the best organizations look from within. They look at the teammates who helped us get there.”
