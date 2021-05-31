JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Westerly's Megan Albamonti finished 26th in the javelin at the NCAA East Division I preliminary track and field meet at the University of North Florida on Thursday.
Albamonti had a throw of 154-11, the second-best distance of her young career. Albamonti, a freshman in track and a sophomore in the classroom at the University of Delaware, already owns the school record of 162-11.
She established the record at the Colonial Athletic Conference championships with the second-best throw in the history of the conference meet.
Kylee Carter of Auburn won Thursday's event with a throw of 183-9. The top 12 throws qualified for the national championship meet at the University of Oregon in June.
The 12th-best throw was 164-10 by Rhema Otabor of Florida International. The event had 48 competitors.
— Keith Kimberlin
