NORTHFIELD, VT. — Norwich University's Kyle Merritt, of Hope Valley, pinned his Worcester Polytechnic University opponent to lift the Cadets to a 24-19 victory on Nov. 20.
Merritt's bout was the final one of the night; Norwich trailed, 19-18, heading into the bout. Norwich had not beaten WPI since 2014. Merritt pinned Isaac Krieger in 4:51 in the match at 149 pounds.
Merritt opened his season with a 7-0 win over Castleton on Nov. 17, a match Norwich lost, 39-3.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.