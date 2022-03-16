RICHMOND — Hope Valley's Kyle Merritt did not get to wrestle at all last season as a freshman at Norwich University due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Being idle was quite the challenge for Merritt, who has been wrestling since he was a youngster.
Finally, when this season rolled around, he was just thankful to be on the mat once again.
Merritt, who was a two-time state champion at Chariho High, capped his season last Saturday, earning All-America honors after placing seventh in the 149-pound class at the Division III national championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The top eight wrestlers in each weight class earned All-America status.
"I just wanted to go in and compete. We didn't have a season last year and my goal was to make the podium," Merritt said. "It was just a great experience."
Merritt defeated Michael Conklin of The College of New Jersey, 9-5, in the match for seventh place.
Merritt clinched the All-America distinction with a 6-5 victory over Jake Drexler of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in the prior round.
Merritt trailed 5-2 entering the final period and started in the bottom position. He was able to get an escape to trail 5-3. Merritt received an additional point when Drexler was penalized for stalling to make it 5-4.
Merritt followed with a takedown with 55 seconds remaining in the bout to take a 6-5 lead. He was then able to ride out Drexler for the victory.
"I knew he was tired. I could tell from his body language that he was gassing out," Merritt said. "I just had to reset and remind myself why I was there. He was strong, but I knew if I didn't get that takedown, I would probably lose. Being down 5-2 is not an easy thing."
Merritt finished 3-2 in the tournament, including a loss to top-seeded Bret Kaliner of the Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, N.J. Kaliner went on to win the national title.
"I think Kyle had a fantastic mental approach," said Norwich assistant coach Connor Keating, who made the trip to Iowa with Merritt. "He overcame the adversity of losing his first match. He wrestled through every position and stayed in the matches mentally."
Keating said Merritt has made the adjustment from high school to college wrestling.
"The pace of the matches is a lot faster, [and it's] a lot more physical," Keating said. "There is definitely a difference in strength from [age] 18 to 22 that you have to overcome. Kyle has been fantastic. He's in the room early and he's really open to feedback. He's focused and willing to make adjustments."
Merritt said that isn't all he's had to adjust to at the collegiate level.
"The season is a lot longer in college. We've been practicing from early September to now. We practice one to two times a day," he said. "And I had school, ROTC and a bunch of other things. But you still have to come into the room and give it 110 percent."
Merritt finished the season 25-5, including a second-place finish in the NCAA New England regionals.
Merritt is the first Norwich wrestler to earn All-America honors since 1999. He was also an academic All-American.
He hopes to improve upon those accomplishments.
"I definitely want to move up on the podium," Merritt said. "I just want to go out with a bang and enjoy my final years."
