A historic season will continue for the University of Rhode Island women’s basketball team.
After falling short on its quest for an NCAA Tournament bid, the Rams have earned a berth in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament and will host a first-round game on Friday night. Quinnipiac will visit the Ryan Center for a 6 p.m. tipoff.
It is the first WNIT bid in school history. It will be just the second postseason tournament appearance in program history — the first since the team’s lone NCAA trip in 1996 — and the first WNIT game to be held in Kingston.
The postseason opportunity is a more fitting conclusion for Rhody’s breakthrough season than the upset loss that ended its stay in the Atlantic 10 Tournament. The Rams were the No. 2 seed in the A-10 bracket and hoped to contend for the title. Instead, seventh-seeded St. Joseph’s beat them in the quarterfinals, ending hopes of an NCAA bid. UMass went on to beat top-seeded Dayton for the league’s automatic bid, with the Flyers joining the Minutewomen in the field.
As the top A-10 team to miss out on the NCAA tourney, the Rams earned an automatic bid to the WNIT. They’ll carry a 22-6 record into Friday’s matchup as they look to add another win to what is already a school-record total. URI also received its first-ever votes in a national poll this season and at one point, won 13 games in a row, another record.
A victory on Friday would add more milestones. URI has never won a postseason tournament game. In the 1996 NCAA bracket, the Rams lost their opener. The current squad is also tied with the 1982-83 team for most home victories with 12, and now has the opportunity for another.
The game will also give URI’s veterans another shot to play on their home court. First-team all-conference pick Emmanuelle Tahane and third-team honorees Marie-Paule Foppossi and Dez Elmore celebrated Senior Night a few weeks ago, and will be back again.
Quinnipiac went 20-10 this season and finished third in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference with a 14-6 league record. Seeded second in the MAAC Tournament, the Bobcats were ousted in the semifinals.
URI and Quinnipiac have met five times in their history, with Quinnipiac winning all five matchups. URI last faced the Bobcats in coach Tammi Reiss’ first season at the helm. Quinnipiac won 75-63 on Dec. 21, 2019.
The winner of Friday’s game will match up with the winner of a first-round game between Boston College and Maine, with date and location to be determined.
The WNIT returns to a 64-team field this year, for its 24th edition. The event was first held in 1998. The field was limited to 32 teams in 2021, after a cancellation in 2020.
A-10 mates Fordham and VCU are also hosting first-round games.
