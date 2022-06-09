EUGENE, Ore. — Stonington's Rhys Hammond placed 17th in the semifinals of the 1,500 at the NCAA track and field championships Wednesday at the University of Oregon.
Hammond, a junior at Cornell, turned in a time of 3:41.36 and finished 10th in his heat. The top five runners in each of two heats and the next two best times qualified for the finals on Friday night.
Hammond's time was 1.69 seconds behind the No. 12 qualifier, George Kusche of Northern Arizona.
— Keith Kimberlin
