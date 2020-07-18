Versatility remains Emma Santee's trademark.
Back in her Westerly High days, the track and field standout could be inserted into almost any event and rack up points for the Bulldogs. Take the 2017 state outdoor championships. Then a senior, Santee was third in the 100 meters, third in the 200, fifth in the long jump and part of the winning 4x100 relay team to help Westerly to the state title, its first in 11 years.
Now closing in on the start of her senior year at Assumption University, she's been doing much the same for the Greyhounds, except specializing in the pentathlon and heptathlon, multi-event competitions that encompass several disciplines found at a track meet — which is right up her alley.
"I like staying busy," she said.
Assumption, a Division II program competing in the Northeast 10 Conference, has produced some of its best results during Santee's in-progress career. She's been a big part of that success, too — since her freshman year, Santee has earned United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Region honors four times, twice each in the heptathlon and pentathlon.
And she credits her experience at Westerly for finding her niche in the sport.
"During my time at Westerly, I was basically willing to try any event to help us score points," Santee said. "I got to try every event, but I wanted to try even more. So I think my time at Westerly prepared me for college in a different way than my [current] teammates. I was always so used to running four different events at every meet — whatever, whenever. At Westerly it wasn't so much about the individual achievement. It was about the team. So to me it was unheard of to run one event and just stop."
Since she's a "multi," as she terms herself, Santee is able to help the Hounds in whichever event the coach deems necessary based on opponents' seed times and distances, just like at Westerly. During the course of the indoor and outdoor seasons, she'll typically take part in a sprint or the hurdles in addition to a relay on the track, and the long jump or shot put on the field — if the pentathlon or heptathlon isn't contested.
But at the conference meet, she's always slotted for the pentathlon (indoors — 800, 60 hurdles, high jump, long jump, shot put over one day) or heptathlon (outdoors — 200, 800, 100 hurdles, high jump, long jump, shot put, javelin over two days), the multis in which she really excels. A rundown:
• Last February at the NE-10 indoor championships in Boston, she placed second in the pentathlon, scoring 2,979 points, and was on the sixth-place 4x400-meter relay team as the Greyhounds earned a runner-up finish, their second straight at the indoor conference meet.
• At the NE-10 outdoor championships in May 2019, she was second in the heptathlon (personal-best 4,240 points) and was a member of the fourth-place 4x100 squad that broke its own school record with a time of 47.93 seconds. Assumption finished second for the first time in program history with a school-record 169 points.
• And at the NE-10 indoor meet in February 2019, she was third in the pentathlon (3,009 points) and part of the fifth-place 4x100 team as the Hounds finished second at the competition for the first time.
One of her personal highlights came in last February's NE-10 meet, which turned out to be Assumption's final competition of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which ended the winter season in mid-March and canceled the outdoor season altogether.
In the 4x400, the final event of the meet, the Greyhounds needed a lift. And she provided it.
"Basically, that's when it's decided, who's first, second or third," she said. "We were fourth going into that event. I was the last leg of the relay and I passed one team, which was the difference between us getting fourth or second [in the team standings]. So my last ounce of energy went to a push to get us second, which was very special."
Santee's also excelled in the classroom at Assumption, which is located in Worcester, Mass. She posted a 4.0 GPA last semester and holds a 3.7 cumulative GPA. She's majoring in organizational communication, minoring in management and marketing, and is undecided on a career path. She finished the semester remotely back home in Westerly.
She's also caught up on her rest, limiting her exercise to walks and light weightlifting, as she looks ahead to next season.
"There's basically been a lot of staying home," she said. "I took time off mentally and physically after the season was canceled. I normally do that during the summer because the whole year [of track and field] builds up on your body. ... It's tough on my knees, shins and hips."
As for her goals next season, she hopes to finish in the top two in the multis at the indoor and outdoor conference meets, and for the team to continue its successful trend, assuming the pandemic doesn't further interfere with things.
One thing's for certain, Santee's grateful for the experience she's had in Worcester since graduating from Westerly High in 2017.
"It's been really transformational," she said. "The person and athlete I was when I went to Assumption I'm not now and I guarantee I won't be when all is said and done. I've met some really amazing friends and mentors while at Assumption, and I'm really glad when searching through all my college options I stumbled upon Assumption."
