When Westerly's Megan Albamonti stood on the track at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va., on Friday in the Colonial Athletic Association championships, she knew she was in a good place.
The University of Delaware freshman was in first place in the javelin with a personal-best and school-record throw of 152-11. Towson's Kayla Thorpe, who was in second place, had completed her last throw and trailed Albamonti by more than 4 feet at 148-3.
Albamonti was assured of the conference title so she had nothing to lose on her last throw and did not have to worry about fouling or failing to mark.
It was not the best of days in Virginia for throwers. A crossing tailwind had caused some performers, including Albamonti, to have throws land outside the throwing sector.
Her coaches told her to ignore the wind and focus on throwing.
That advice paid off. Albamonti finished the meet with a throw of 162-9, bettering her own school mark and establishing a JMU facility record.
It was the second-best javelin throw at the CAA championship meet, which was first held in 1990. The best throw at the meet is 170-1 by UNC-Wilmington's Anna Raynor in 2006.
Albamonti's performance is 44th in the country this season and 12th among freshmen, according to tfrrs.org.
"I actually jumped in the air. I was really excited because I knew it was a big number," said Albamonti, a 2019 Westerly High grad. "It feels really awesome to come out and do that."
For Albamonti, who is a sophomore in the classroom, it has been a productive spring.
In her first collegiate meet, the UVA Opener, she won the competition and set a Delaware school record with a throw of 148-5.
She also finished first at the Temple Invitational (141-11), the JMU Invitational (meet-record 145-7) and the Philadelphia Metropolitan College Invitational (146-9).
"For me, it's a lot about focusing in practice," Albamonti said. "My training has been more specific for the postseason, a lot more work on my run-up while still working on my speed.
"You really have to tighten up your core and pull your arm in to create a whip. It's not the arm; it's the body."
Albamonti spent her first year at Delaware in 2020 training for a spring season that was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
It has been a long journey.
"I have huge support from my family," Albamonti said. "The coaching here is great. They work with me and they are great about pushing me to do better."
Albamonti will next compete at the ECAC meet in Springfield, Massachusetts, on May 14-16. She has also qualified for the NCAA East Regionals in Jacksonville, Florida, the last week of May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.