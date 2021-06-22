Xander Zuczek admits he was a bit concerned about his chances when he stepped on the court at the Champions Tennis Club in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on May 30.
Zuczek and his doubles partner, Leo Vithoontien, were in the semifinals of the Division III national championships.
And the Westerly resident, who's recently finished up his senior year at Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota, had good reason for his concern.
About an hour earlier, Vithoontien had completed a three-hour, three-set match to win the D-III singles championship, 6-4, 5-6, 6-3.
"I think we were both a little worried. It was worrisome; it was on both of our minds," Zuczek said.
But if Zuczek has learned one thing in his many years of playing the sport, it is focusing on the task at hand produces the best result.
"Our mentality throughout the tournament was match by match," Zuczek said. "After that first match, [Vithoontien] was extremely tired. He went into a tent and slept. I knew I would have to bring the energy more than I usually do and help him out at the net."
That strategy worked. The duo won their semifinal match, 6-3, 6-4, and prevailed in the finals, 6-3, 6-2, against Jeffrey Chen and Adam Tzen of Brandeis University.
Zuczek and Vithoontien did not lose a set at the national championships, winning four matches in three days.
Doubles strategy normally involves getting both players to the net first. The team that accomplishes that gains control of the point and eventually the game and set.
But in the finals, Zuczek and Vithoontien employed a different plan.
"After three hours of the singles finals, Leo was rock solid from the baseline. I was strong at the net, and our serves were rocking," Zuczek said. "Leo would rock forehands to the baseline they could not return. And when they did, I was there at the net. Our enthusiasm was visible there. All of that sort of combined into incredible game play."
And it made Zuczek a Division III champion. An All-American, too.
"It's unbelievable. It's difficult coming to terms with it. I never imagined getting into the tournament and becoming an All-American and winning the championship," Zuczek said. "Honestly, it's incredible. It was very gratifying."
Zuczek leaves Carleton with the best winning percentage in doubles at .825 (47-10). The 47 victories place him 10th on the school's all-time list in doubles.
He also played singles all four years at Carleton, rising to No. 2 this season.
Zuczek first starting playing tennis at about 4 years old at the Pond View Racquet Club in Westerly.
He played a lot of doubles growing up with his older brother, Nicholas Zuczek.
"Once he started playing juniors, we were in different age brackets and I started playing with Julian Tien from Barringnton," Zuczek said. "We did very well. We were No. 9 in New England for 16-and-under doubles."
Tien currently plays at Conn College, and Nick Zuczek played at Vassar.
Xander Zuczek was the ECC singles champion four times at St. Bernard and won the Class S singles title as a senior.
He graduated in 2017.
"I was a good tennis player, but not a top level player," Zuczek said. "Only small D-I schools were considering me. I wanted to follow my education, not my sport. I wanted a small liberal arts college. I like the small-school atmosphere. I liked it at St. Bernard."
Zuczek sent his recruiting video to a number of schools, including like Tufts and Vassar.
"The coach at Carleton was extremely encouraging and excited to see the video," Zuczek said.
Zuczek had never been to Minnesota, but visited Carleton and decided it was a good fit for him.
Carleton is a private college with an enrollment of about 2,000 students. It's about 45 miles south of Minneapolis.
After graduation, Zuczek plans to return to Westerly before starting work for a renewable-energy consulting firm in Oakland in July. He will eventually move to Oakland.
Zuczek said he's uncertain how serious tennis will be for him in the future. He plans to hit with friends this summer at Pond View. But he has learned a few things from the sport along the way.
"The main thing is hard work and dedication," Zuczek said. "I've learned that if I really apply myself to anything, I can actually perform incredibly well and succeed."
And advice for those just starting with the sport?
"Try to enjoy every moment of it," Zuczek said. "There will be extremely difficult moments when you want to quit. Try to learn from your losses and mistakes."
