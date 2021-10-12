WESTERLY — Gianna Ferraro of Westerly was named the Commonwealth Coast Conference women's tennis rookie of the week for the week ending Oct. 2.
Ferraro, a freshman at Roger Williams University, was nearly perfect for the week to help the Hawks to a 3-0 record.
She teamed with Olivia Santoro to win matches against Suffolk, UMass Boston and Clark at No. 2 doubles. In singles, Ferrraro played No. 3 and won all three matches in straight sets. She lost just one game in the three matches.
For the season, Ferraro is 9-1 in doubles and 10-0 in singles. Ferraro, a 2021 Westerly High graduate, was an All-State player for the Bulldogs.
— Keith Kimberlin
