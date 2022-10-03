PROVIDENCE — Stonington's Nick Benjamin has scored a goal and assisted on two others for the Providence College men's soccer team this season.
Benjamin, a defender for the Friars, has played in six of the team's nine games, starting five of them.
Benjamin, a Stonington High graduate, played at the University of Hartford for four seasons before transferring to Providence. He was the captain at Hartford his final season.
Benjamin, a graduate student at Providence, played for the Oakwood soccer club during his high school years.
Providence is 3-2-3, 1-0-2 in the Big East.
FOOTBALL
Westerly's Lacerte leads MSCAC in sacks
DARTMOUTH, Mass. — Westerly's Josh Lacerte, a senior defensive lineman at UMass Dartmouth, leads the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference in sacks with 4½.
He also leads the conference in sack yardage with 40 in five games for the Corsairs.
Lacerte, a Westerly High graduate, has made 10 solo tackles and assisted on six others.
As a junior, he finished tied for second in the conference with 6½ sacks and earned second-team All-MASCAC recognition.
UMass Dartmouth is 4-1, 3-0 in the conference.
VOLLEYBALL
Loring has 15 digs for ECSU team
WILLIMANTIC — Richmond's Jenna Loring, a libero for the Eastern Connecticut State University women's volleyball team, has 15 digs in eight games for the Warriors this season.
Loring, a freshman who played at Chariho High, has played in all eight games for the team.
Loring had eight digs in the Warriors' win over St. Joseph on Sept. 3 and three in the team's most recent victory against Keene State on Saturday.
Eastern is 10-3, 3-1 in the Little East Conference.
— Keith Kimberlin
